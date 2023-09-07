Indore: CUET (UG) Counselling From Jul 14-17, PG From Jul 11-12

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The second counselling for common university entrance test (CUET) for undergraduate courses would be held from July 14 to July 17 and for postgraduate courses from July 11-12 at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV). Through a notification, DAVV stated that only registered candidates are eligible for counselling.

While almost all seats in UG and PG courses are filled, the counselling will mostly be held for filling seats belonging to the reserved category.

All quota students have been invited for UG counselling for Group B courses on July 14 whereas the following day all unreserved candidates have been called for the counselling.

Counselling with all registered candidates will take place for Group C courses on July 16. The next day all candidates can participate in the counselling for Groups D, E and F courses.

Likewise, all registered candidates belonging to reserved and unreserved category students up to AIR-250 have been invited for counselling for Group A courses on July 11. The following day, all unreserved candidates can participate in the counselling for Group A courses. On July 12, all registered candidates can participate in counselling for Groups G, H and I courses.