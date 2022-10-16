Indore: CUET (UG) counselling begins from today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the counselling for the common university entrance test (CUET) for admission in undergraduate courses offered by DAVV is going to start on Monday, the merit list of the entrance exam for PG is likely to be announced in a day or two.

Students belonging to the reserved category have been invited on the first day of CUET (UG) counselling. As per information, around 1000 students have been called. “First seats of reserved category students will be filled and then unreserved category students will be invited to participate in the CUET (UG) counselling,” said Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja, admission committee coordinator at DAVV.

The counselling will be held for admission on around 1500 seats in 24 UG courses offered by DAVV. Around 2700 students have registered for counselling for CUET (UG).

Likewise, the merit list of CUET (PG) for admission in 18 courses, including 17 MBA courses, is likely to be released in a day or two.

Registrations for CUET (PG) will start in three to four days, and counselling will be held in the first week of November.