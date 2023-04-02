Indore: CSWT holds seminar on weapon training challenges and its future  

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Central School of Weapons & Tactics, Border Security Force (CSWT), successfully organised a two-day national-level seminar on “Weapon training challenges and its futures” that concluded on Saturday.

The seminar was inaugurated by Kuldeep Kumar Gulia, Inspector General CSWT & Subsidiary Training Centre (STC), BSF Indore. In his inaugural speech, Gulia emphasised the importance of weapon training and its role in national security. Bhaskar Singh Rawat, Deputy Inspector General/ Chief instructor CSWT, Tirtha Acharya, Commandant (Training) also addressed the participants on the subject.

More than 40 officers of BSF from all parts of India, BSF Academy and different training centres of BSF participated during this mega event. Apart from the renowned BSF weapon instructors, faculty from other agencies also participated in the seminar and proffered their perspectives on the topic. Detailed discussions on weapon training challenges & the way forward were held in the seminar and further touched on the requirement of new technology in operations to effectively counter the threats to national security.

After detailed deliberation, the conclusions derived from the seminar will be implemented from the grassroots level of the force to improve the operational efficiency as well as the professional skills of soldiers.