Indore: CRY Launches Campaign, 'Don’t Help Children By Employing Them'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Don’t help children by employing them”, is the theme of the recently launched campaign of CRY (Child Rights and You). Under this, a signature campaign and rally were organised at various places of the city seeking the common man’s support for the idea of CRY.

More than 1,000 children, police personnel, ASHA workers and people's representatives registered their participation in this campaign, which was started with the aim of changing the mindset of the people regarding child labour. Under the signature campaign, people were made aware of the issue by shouting slogans for stopping child labour at Palasia police station and various traffic points of the city and a rally was taken out by administering oath to members of CRY community in coordination with Jan Abhiyan Parishad at Indore District Panchayat Office.

This campaign will run for one month. Elaborating on the idea behind the rationale of the campaign, Soha Moitra, director, CRY, said, “Children being involved in any kind of commercial work takes away their childhood. This forces them to shoulder the responsibilities of adults, which deprives them of studies as well as sports. Most people think that it is okay for children from poor and underprivileged families to work as they help their family to fight against hunger and poverty. Cry has started a campaign to change this mindset. Through this campaign, an appeal is being made to people not to help children by giving them jobs.”

Read Also Indore: Rising Cases Of Child Abuse Have Officials Worried