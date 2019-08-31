Indore: Criminal on the run in attempt to murder case held

Indore: A notorious criminal, who was on the run after attacking a man in Central Kotwali area a few days ago, was arrested by the police on Friday. He was booked under National Security Act (NSA) and was sent to Central Jail Bhopal.

Central Kotwali police station incharge BD Tripathi said a criminal Narendra Verma of Mahesh Joshi Nagar was involved in the criminal activities since 2004. He was booked for his involvement in extortion of money in Siyaganj area. He was also involved in a murder case in 2010.

He was again booked for attacking a man named Sachin Verma on August 22. He and his accomplices attacked Sachin following argument over extortion of money. Since then, he was being searched by the police.

Police raided many places in his search but he could not be arrested after which Superintendent of Police (east) Mohammad Yusuf Qureshi had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on his arrest. Narendra’s brother Mahendra is also a criminal and he was earlier booked under NSA.

Acting on a tip-off, Narendra was arrested from Siyaganj area where he came to meet someone on Friday.