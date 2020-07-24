Indore: Criminal arrested under NSA for threatening trader for Rs 1 lakh

Indore: Police arrested a criminal under the National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly demanding Rs 1 lakh from a trader in Chandan Nagar area on Friday. The accused is the listed criminal of Chandan Nagar area.

Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Yogesh Singh Tomar said that accused Nanu, a resident of Maruti Palace Colony has 17 cases registered against him including that of loot, assault, attempt to murder, extortion etc.

The police took prohibitory action against him many times but he was still involved in criminal activities. So, the police sent the case to the district magistrate for action against him under NSA. He was booked under NSA and sent to the central jail in the city.

Tomar said that accused Nanu had also demanded Rs Rs 1 lakh from a trader named Harish in Chandan Nagar and when the trader refused to pay, Nanu bashed him up.