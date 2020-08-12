Indore Crime Watch: Valuables worth lakhs stolen

Indore: An unidentified person managed to flee with a bag containing valuables worth lakhs of rupees from a flat in Lasudia area. The police have registered a case against the unidentified person.

According to the police, Chitranki Soni, a resident of Nipania area lodged a complaint that she and her husband were at home during the lockdown when they had kept gold jewellery worth around 5 lakh in a bag and the booty was kept in the locker on April 16. In June when they began to work from office, they recalled their maid, who had stayed put at home due to the lockdown.

The complainant told police that to her utter dismay she found that the bag was missing from the locker. After which she lodged a complaint with the police. Interestingly, the thieves left two gold bangles and a gold chain in the locker and fled with the rest of the valuables. The police have registered a case against unidentified person.

BIG QUESTIONS

A) WHY DID THEY KEEP THE VALUABLES AT HOME?

B) IT IS NOT MENTIONED IF THE LOCKER WAS BROKEN OPEN

C) HOW COME THE COUPLE KEPT THE VALUABLES IN THE LOCKER AND WENT TO WORK WITH THE MAID LEFT ALL ALONE IN THE HOUSE FOR HOURS?

D) WHY DID THE THIEF/THIEVES LEAVE BEHIND SOME ORNAMENTS?