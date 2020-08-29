Indore Crime Watch: Thieves target locked houses, flee with booty

Indore: Thieves targeted three locked houses in Dwarkapuri area and managed to flee with cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees early on Friday. After the theft in the area, a panic-like situation prevailed in the area and the residents demanded increase in police patrolling. The thieves' images were captured in the CCTVs installed in the area.
The theft incident occurred between 3.30 am and 4 am at three locked houses. The thieves first entered the house of one Yogendra Singh Songara in Dwarkapuri area. Songara along with his family members had gone to his village in Ratlam. The looters decamped with gold, silver ornaments and Rs 5000 from there. Songara said his neighbours had informed him about the theft.
After that the thieves entered the house of water plant manager Santosh Ashokrao Nikumkar who was at his mother’s place in Vidur Nagar area of the city to attend a family function. After having dinner, Santosh stayed back at his mother’s place when the thieves broke into his house and fled gold and silver ornaments from the almirah. He said there are three CCTVs installed near the spot and the grabs of three persons were captured while entering the house. However, their faces were not clear in the grab.
In the same lane, the thieves entered the house of one Rajesh Dhamdere and decamped with Rs 25000 cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees. Rajesh, an employee of a real estate company in the city had gone to his other house in the colony as the power in this house had snapped. He arrived next morning to find the lock of the door broken. He said that about 40 gram gold ornaments, silver ornaments and cash were stolen from his house. Three persons were captured in the CCTV and the footage was given to the police. Police were still clueless and no one has been arrested till the filing of this report.
The residents of the area said that police should increase night patrolling in the area to prevent such incidents.
FP VIEW
Prima facie if we look into the case or rather the cases... several things are in common. all the three houses were locked and the residents were away. Secondly, in the entire news report, we are speaking of THREE thieves and in the SAME locality. And they were daring too. In one case, they looted the house even as the residents had shifted to their other residence in the same colony. It could either be an informer's handiwork or the three robbers knew the entire area and also did several recee of the place and had prior information of the homestay of the residents. Moreover, following the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, people have gone jobless and hence the this trend has risen manifold.
