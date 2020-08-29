Indore Crime Watch: Thieves target locked houses, flee with booty

Indore: Thieves targeted three locked houses in Dwarkapuri area and managed to flee with cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees early on Friday. After the theft in the area, a panic-like situation prevailed in the area and the residents demanded increase in police patrolling. The thieves' images were captured in the CCTVs installed in the area.

The theft incident occurred between 3.30 am and 4 am at three locked houses. The thieves first entered the house of one Yogendra Singh Songara in Dwarkapuri area. Songara along with his family members had gone to his village in Ratlam. The looters decamped with gold, silver ornaments and Rs 5000 from there. Songara said his neighbours had informed him about the theft.

After that the thieves entered the house of water plant manager Santosh Ashokrao Nikumkar who was at his mother’s place in Vidur Nagar area of the city to attend a family function. After having dinner, Santosh stayed back at his mother’s place when the thieves broke into his house and fled gold and silver ornaments from the almirah. He said there are three CCTVs installed near the spot and the grabs of three persons were captured while entering the house. However, their faces were not clear in the grab.