Indore Crime Watch: Engineering student, trader blackmailed by conmen

Indore: An engineering student and a trader of the city were blackmailed by conmen, who allegedly recorded the screen while a girl was talking to them over video call. It is said that the accused contacted the victims through video call. They received the call when a semi-nude girl started talking to them when the accused captured the call through a screen recorder to blackmail the victims for money.
MODUS OPERANDI
ASP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said Palasia area resident engineering student and a trader had lodged a complaint regarding the same. The complainants stated in their complaints that they had received video calls from unidentified numbers. They received the call when a semi-nude girl started obscene talks over video call. The victims dropped the call after which they received a video on whatsapp. They were shocked to see that video while on call with the girl. The accused had recorded the call using a screen recorder.
LATER...
A woman started demanding money from the victims and threatened them to circulate the video on social media if they refused to give in. The victims later lodged a complaint with senior police officials after that the crime branch registered a case against the unidentified person and started a search for the accused. The victims have also shared the mobile numbers of the accused with the crime branch officials.
