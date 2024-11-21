Indore Crime Roundup: Wedding Chaos, Assault Over Drugs, & Attack for Alcohol Money

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of men allegedly created ruckus in an inebriated state at a wedding ceremony in Banganga. The accused quarrelled with the bride's relatives and threatened and attacked them. According to the Banganga police, the incident took place on Tuesday at 10.30 pm near Sant Kabir Udyan. A case has been registered against accused Akash Kushwah and his friends on the report of complainant Geeta, wife of Subhash Pandey.

The complainant said the marriage ceremony of her son Ankit was underway at Sant Kabir Udyan. They had given an invitation card to accused Akash Kushwah, who lives in the same colony. The accused reached the venue with his friends in a drunken state and started abusing Akash Suryavanshi of the bride's side after an argument over something. An investigation was underway.

Man beats youths for making bro drug addict

Accusing a group of youths of making his brother a drug addict, a man beat up a youth and his friends in the Banganga police station area on Tuesday. The accused claimed that the youths were making his brother smoke cannabis. According to the police, the incident happened near a petrol pump in Alvasa village.

A case was registered against accused Arbaaz and Zubair on the report of complainant Salman. The complainant said they were standing near the petrol pump when Arbaaz and Zubair came to him. They told him that he was spoiling Arbaz’s brother Chhotu. They manhandled him after a heated argument. An investigation into the matter was on.

Two attack man for refusing money for alcohol

Two men allegedly attacked a person for refusing money for alcohol in Tukoganj. According to the police, the incident took place on Race Course Road at 7.30 pm on Tuesday. A case was registered against accused Shubham Saini and Vedant Sisodia on the report of complainant Firoz Khan. The complainant told police that the accused stopped him in front of Jhanjharia Jewellers on Race Course Road and demanded money at knife-point for drinking alcohol. When he refused they abused and beat him up.