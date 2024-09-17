Indore Crime Roundup: Shop Owner Booked For Employee's Death, Elderly Man Killed By Dumper, Kesh Shilpi Aayog Chairman Accused Of Assault

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A shop owner was booked for negligence after the death of an employee in Tejaji Nagar. The incident took place at Indore Remoulding Shop on Nemawar road on July 12 when an employee of the shop died after a tyre exploded due to excessive air pressure. The deceased was identified as Kishanlal aka Prakash, 40.

During investigation, it came to light that shop owner Shahzad alias Mohseen of Dewas did not keep any security measures and take any preventive measures to prevent such mishap. A case was registered against the accused under section 106(1) of the BNS.

Kesh Shilpi Aayog chairman booked for assaulting sis-in-law

An assault case has been registered against chairman of state Kesh Shilpi Aayog (equal to the status of cabinet minister) Nandkishore Verma, an official said on Monday. Rau police station in-charge Rajpal Singh Rathore said Sangeeta, wife of Harinarayan Verma, lodged a complaint, stating that her brother-in-law Nandkishore Verma assaulted her and pushed her at their ancestral dhaba.

Rathore added that a family dispute was ongoing between the brothers about who would run the dhaba. One of them wanted to sell the dhaba, but the other did not agree to it. A case was registered under relevant sections of BNS and a probe was launched.

Dumper mows down elderly man

A speeding dumper mowed down an elderly man under Sadar Bazar police station limits on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Dashrath Sunhre, a resident of Juna Risala. His wife told the police that her grandson informed her that a dumper ran over Dashrath near Gutkeshwar Temple around 2:30 pm. The driver fled the scene after the incident. A case was registered against the unidentified driver under section 106 of the BNS. A search was launched.