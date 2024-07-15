Indore Crime Round-Up: Two Bike-Borne Miscreants Rob Woman Of ₹45K; Bike-Borne Miscreant Snatch Woman’s Mangalsutra & More | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two-bike-borne unidentified miscreants robbed a woman of Rs 45k under Tilak Nagar police station limit on Saturday evening. The incident occurred when she was going on foot with her female relative carrying a bag containing money and a mobile phone to her husband at his hotel. She reached Scheme No 140 market around 6:30 pm when miscreants snatched her bag and fled the scene.

Tilak Nagar police station in-charge Ajay Nair informed Free Press that one Vidhi Gaur, a resident of Aarav Tower, was walking with her sister-in-law carrying a bag containing Rs 45k and a mobile phone. She was heading to her husband’s hotel Unity Landmark in Pipliyahana area as he asked her to bring money to the hotel. Two individuals came on a bike and snatched her bag and fled the scene. The police registered a case and began a search for the accused after examining CCTV footages near the spot.

Bike-Borne Miscreant Snatch Elderly Woman’s Mangalsutra

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A bike-borne miscreant snatched an elderly woman’s gold mangalsutra while she was walking behind her house under Banganga police station jurisdiction on Saturday morning.

According to the police, Mithu Bai Patel, a resident of Bhorasala village, lodged a complaint with Banganga police stating that she was walking behind her house on Saturday morning when an unidentified individual came on a bike and snatched her gold mangalsutra. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of BNS and began a probe.

Simrol TI, Team Caution Tourists At Tincha Falls

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rural police are in action to caution tourists going to dangerous picnic spots and waterfalls. In the same sequence, Simrol Police Station in-charge (TI) Amit Bhamor and his team reached Tincha Falls on Sunday and cautioned tourists going to dangerous places and also checked vehicles coming there.

He stated that action will be taken if any kind of liquor or other intoxicating substances are found. A few days ago, Indore Rural SP Hitika Vasal and DSP Umakant Chaudhary had organised security arrangements and awareness programmes at various tourist places.

Dog Bites Man, Owners Booked

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aerodrome police registered a case against two individuals after their dog bit a man. According to the police, one Hardik Bairaghi lodged a complaint with Aerodrome police stating that accused Vishlesh and Mukund unleashed their dog on him and it bit him. He sustained injuries after the incident and when he asked the owner for treatment, they abused him. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of BNS and began a probe.