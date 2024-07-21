Indore Crime Round-Up: SUV Hits Two-Wheeler, One Dead, Two Hurt; Youth Kills Self Due To Live-In-Partner's Demands

Deceased Rahul Pharkale | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding XUV vehicle rammed three BCom students riding a two-wheeler resulting in the death of one while two received injuries under Bhanwarkuan police station limit on Saturday morning. The incident occurred on Khandwa Road around 9:30 am when they were returning after giving examinations.

One of them died on the spot while two were rushed to the hospital where they were undergoing treatment and the condition of one of them is critical. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Rahul Pharkale, a resident of Khandwa district and was staying on rent in Srinagar Colony.

His cousin Bablu said that Rahul was a student of BCom (Bachelor of Commerce) final year at Kothari College. His exam centre was Maharaja Ranjit Singh College on Khandwa Road and had gone for the examination with his two classmates. They were returning on a two-wheeler to their places after giving the exam when a speeding SUV car hit them. Rahul sustained severe injuries and died on the spot while the other two were hospitalised. The SUV driver fled from the scene after the incident.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old youth committed suicide after hanging himself at his place under Kanadiya police station limit on Friday. The family members said that the youth was allegedly being pressured to buy an expensive flat and jewellery by his live-in partner and her mother. He could not bear the constant demands which led him to kill himself. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Vishal Salvi, a resident of Gulmarg Complex.

He was a building material supplier. His uncle Umesh said that Vishal had been living separately from his parents for the past three years and was in a live-in relationship with his girlfriend. The couple was set to marry soon. However, his girlfriend and her mother were pressuring him to buy a flat worth approximately Rs 40 lakh and jewellery before the marriage. They have found recordings in Vishal's phone regarding the same. When his girlfriend came to the place, she found Vishal hanging.