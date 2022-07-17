Indore Crime Report: Girl among 4 arrested for robbing youths

Crime Scene Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vijaynagar police on Saturday nabbed four people including a girl from Khandwa for robbing two persons who responded to her social media reel. The accused used to call the victims to an isolated place and then they used to rob them.

According to Vijaynagar police station in charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar, the girl named Priyanshi, her accomplices Adnan, who is a cab driver, Gautam and Aman were arrested.

TI Gurjar further said that the girl used to make reels on social media and she used to target rich youths after posting the reels. When a youth responded to her reel, she used to call him for a meeting. Later she took them to an isolated place in a cab and then rob them of their valuables.

So far two cases of such robbery have been came to fore, and the accused are being questioned further.

Interestingly, one of the accused is a PSC aspirant.

Class X girl ends life

A girl student of Class 10 allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her home in Banganga area, police said on Saturday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason of her suicide could not be established yet.

Investigating officer SI Jagdish Malviya said that the deceased was identified as Lakshi (15), a resident of Bangaga area. She was a student of Class X from a city school. She was found hanging by one of her family members on Friday and was rushed to the hospital but she could not be saved. The police are taking the statements of her family members to know the reason for her suicide.

In another incident, a man named Arbaz committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his home. The police have sent the body for autopsy and started an investigation into the case.

Gold chain snatched from woman

An unidentified person snatched a gold chain from a woman in Sadar Bazar area on Friday. Police said that she had gone to attend a religious programme and was standing in a queue when the incident happened.

ACP Rajeev Singh Bhadoriya said that the incident took place in Bhoi Mohalla area of the city. A woman named Subhadra Jaiswal has lodged a complaint that she had gone to attend a religious programme and was in a queue to take Prasad when an unidentified person snatched a gold chain from her neck.

Later, she informed the family members about the incident and lodged a complaint with the police. The police have registered a case and are examining the CCTVs of the area to identify the accused