Indore: Crime of the week

CASE:

Acting in a fit of rage, a 38-year-old man was brutally killed by his coworker following an argument in the Sadar Bazaar area.

INCIDENT:

Body of Ramsevak was recovered from near Imli Bazar Square on Thursday morning this week. His face was not clear due to injury on his face. With the help of the CCTVs, the police managed to identify the killer as his coworker and arrested him. The accused allegedly informed that he was consuming liquor with Ramsevak when they had an argument over some issue, and he smashed victim's face with a stone and then fled the scene.

POLICE ACTION

Sadar Bazar police station in-charge Ajay Kumar Verma said that the accused from UP was arrested within 24 hours of the incident. Accused and the deceased were employed at the same place near Marimata Square. The accused killed the deceased after the latter verbally abused him.

INVESTIGATION:

The accused was produced before the court from where he was sent to police remand for two days on Saturday. The police are collecting more evidence into the case. A team will be sent to UP to verify his address there.

OUTCOME OF RAGE

So far, the investigation suggested that the duo had an argument after the deceased allegedly used abusive words for the accused after which the accused attacked on his coworker with a heavy object. The matter could be resolved through discussion but acting in a fit of rage, the accused killed his coworker.