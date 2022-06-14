Indore crime incident: Man held with 25 gm brown sugar; know more

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a man carrying 25 grams of brown sugar in the area under Tejaji Nagar police station. The police station team and the Crime Branch team caught accused Bunty, who was bringing brown sugar and cannabis, to the Azad Nagar area from Limbodi. While searching him police confiscated 25 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 2,50,000 and 2 kg cannabis worth Rs 40,000.

Bank official caught for Rs 45L fraud

Police arrested a bank AGM for committing fraud of Rs 45 lakh, on Monday. Case was registered at MIG police station. Police said that accused Dinesh Agiwal and his female accomplice Hansa lied to people and committed a fraud of Rs 45 lakh. The accused was absconding since the date of the incident. A reward of Rs 10,000 was announced for his arrest.

