Indore Crime Diary: Seven youngsters flee from juvenile home

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Seven youngsters have fled from the juvenile home in the Hira Nagar area. They also attacked the security guard before escaping from the centre. Officials said the incident happened around 11 o’clock on Sunday night.

Officials of the centre said that, at night, the juveniles had told the guard that there was no water for them in their room, so the guard allowed them to come out of their room. After coming out of the room, they pushed away the guard and fled from the place after breaking the lock of the main gate.

The Hira Nagar police have also started a search for the teens. All the escaped juveniles are from Bhind, Gwalior, Ujjain and Bhopal. All of them have serious cases registered against them which are pending in court.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 08:39 PM IST