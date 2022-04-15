Indore Crime Diary: Man gives Rs 1.5-L ‘supari’ to three men to murder wife’s friend

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man murdered his wife’s friend by giving a ‘supari’ of Rs 1.5 lakh to three men. The police, on Thursday, arrested the husband and two men.

The police said the accused were Gopal Pagare (the husband), Raju Kanash, Anar Singh and Sunil Mandloi. They had murdered Ashwin. Sunil is still on the run, while the others have been arrested. Gopal is a contractor, while the other three are labourers. Ashwin was a loading rickshaw driver.

Cops said Ashwin and Anni (name changed), Gopal’s wife, were friends, but their families had objections to them being friends. Before Anni’s marriage, their families had settled down on the note that they would not speak to each other. However, after Anni’s marriage, Ashwin used to call her often which Gopal did not like much.

Ashwin’s body was found near a college in a vacant spot. Cops identified him and contacted his kin who accused Anni’s father and family members. The police detained Anni’s father, Gangaram, who claimed that Gopal was angry with Ashwin and had given a ‘supari’ to three men for his murder.

The police arrested Gopal, who confessed to the crime and revealed the names of the three whom he had given money for the murder. Cops said that Gopal met Raju at a working site and told him to kill Ashwin. Raju agreed to do the crime and demanded Rs 1.5 lakh which was paid to him. Raju and his accomplices, the other two accused, allegedly abducted Ashwin, took him to an abandoned place in the Tejaji Nagar area and stabbed him to death.

Inmate hangs self in the Central Jail

A prisoner committed suicide by hanging himself in Indore Central Jail on Wednesday night. He made a noose with the knot of his pajamas and hanged himself. The prisoner was rushed to hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead. The prisoner’s brother alleges that he was about to be released from jail in August and someone had murdered him after beating him up in the night. The DIG (Jail) has ordered a judicial inquiry into the matter.

According to MG Road TI DVS Nagar, he received information from the Central Jail at night that prisoner Kalu, alias Lalit, 40, had hanged himself in the barracks. When the watchman saw him in the night, he informed the officers.

Jail superintendent Alka Sonkar said Kalu was serving a double life imprisonment in Central Jail in three murder cases since 2008. Apart from this, he was also sentenced to five, seven and three years for assault, robbery and some other cases.

Kalu was addicted to drugs. Tobacco was found on his possession during the search on April 7 after which he was sent to a separate cell.

19-year-old gang-raped by husband, his friends

A 19-year-old woman from Vidisha was allegedly gang-raped by her husband’s friends on her husband’s demand on Thursday in the Azad Nagar police station area. Her family had lodged a ‘missing person’ complaint in Vidisha a few days ago.

Cops said the victim, from Shamshabad, Vidisha, said in a statement to the police that the accused brought her to Indore on April 9 on the pretext of getting married. They did, in fact, get married. But the very next day, the husband and two of his friends sat together drinking. After awhile, the husband allegedly told her that since his friends had got them married, she had to make them happy and let them rape her! After this, the two friends of the accused allegedly raped her. When the victim tried to escape from the place, the three threatened to kill her brother.

According to Azad Nagar police station-in-charge Indresh Tripathi, there was a love affair between the girl and the accused. They got married in Indore’s Azad Nagar Arya Samaj Temple. The accused’s friends helped him with the marriage and the trio allegedly committed the crime after drinking liquor.

The girl’s family, who had lodged a ‘missing person’ complaint in Vidisha, rushed to Indore upon hearing the news.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 12:16 AM IST