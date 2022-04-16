Indore Crime Diary: Food delivery boy beaten up by three

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A delivery boy of a food delivery company was assaulted by three youths in the Chappan Dukan area, whose video went viral on Friday. The police have registered a case against the three accused.

The police said that the victim Deepak Agrawal works as a delivery partner for a food delivery company. He was waiting outside a restaurant to get his parcel to be delivered.

While he was waiting an argument started between a delivery boy of the same company and three youths, who were in an inebriated state. Their argument turned into a fight and the accused attacked that delivery boy. Meanwhile, when the victim tried to intervene, the accused attacked him with stones, belts and pipes

Police have registered a case against the three and are searching for them.

Goods worth lakhs gutted in transport godown fire

Fire broke out in a transport godown in the Palda area on Friday morning. It is said that the goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire incident. However, no casualty was reported in the incident. An electric short circuit is believed to be the reason behind the incident.

According to a fire brigade official, the people of Palda area spotted heavy smoke and flames coming from the godown and they informed the fire brigade and the local police. It is said that there goods of many traders were kept in the godown. The flames spread through the godown and the firefighters had to use more than 1 lakh litres of water to control the flames.

The firefighters took about five hours to completely douse the flames.

Injured 13-year-old-boy dies during treatment

A 13-year-old boy who was injured in a road accident on Dhar Road, succumbed to his injuries on Friday. One of his friends died in the accident on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Dhar Road on Monday. Arman, Aman and Zenul were going somewhere on a bike after Sehri when their bike rammed against a wall. Arman was killed in the accident while two others sustained injuries. During treatment, Zenul died in a city hospital. The police have sent the body for autopsy.

Man died during treatment

A 35-year-old man died during treatment in a hospital on Friday. According to the police, Lakhan Parmar, a resident of Panod village got injured after he was hit by a cattle in Mangaliya area on April 11. Since then he was undergoing treatment in a city hospital where he died on Friday.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 01:29 AM IST