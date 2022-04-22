Indore Crime Diary: 13-year old boy falls to death; B.Sc girl ends life

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old boy fell to death at his place in the MG Road area on Thursday. It is said that he climbed on the tin shed of the house for some work and fell from there. The police sent the body for autopsy and started an investigation.

MG Road police station in-charge DVS Nagar said that the deceased was identified as Tohit Mansoori (13), a resident of Mewati Mohalla. He fell from a height and his family members had to be taken to a hospital but he could not be saved. He was a student of Class 7. The police are taking the statements of his family members.

Woman falls to death from second floor of her house

A woman died after falling from the second floor of her house in Chhatripura area on Thursday. The police are investigating the case to know the circumstances under which the incident happened. According to the police, the incident took place in Samajwadi Indira Nagar area of the city around 8 am. The family members had taken her to the hospital where she died during treatment. It is said that she was on the second floor of her house and was busy with her work when she fell.

B.Sc girl ends life

A girl pursuing B.Sc allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her hostel in Bhanwarkuna area on Thursday. Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Shashikant Chourasiya said that the deceased was identified as Renuka Dhakar (20), a resident of Raisen district. She was staying in a hostel in the area and was pursuing B.Sc from a city college. A suicide note was recovered from her but she didn’t mention the reason for her suicide.

10 members of investment conmen’s racket arrested

Rs 13 lakh in cash, 25 Android phones and laptops seized from the accused

The police arrested 10 members of a gang involved in duping people of crores of rupees on the lure of investing their money in the market for good returns on Thursday. The accused used to get the contact numbers of the people from the Internet. One of the accused used to issue two SIM cards of the people taking two copies of their documents.

DCP Amit Tolani said the Rau police had received a complaint from Sourabh Kumar Mishra, a rifleman of the Assam Rifles, a few days ago. He stated in his complaint that he had received a call from a woman named Kavya, who posed as an official of Shri Dadaji Consultants. She lured the complainant into investing her money for good returns.

The complainant had transferred Rs 3.78 lakh into three bank accounts given by the caller. After receiving the amount, she switched off her phone. The Rau police started an investigation into the case and managed to arrest the accused, named Kailash Mourya, Kapil Hardia, Deepak Tiwari, Yagyadatta Sharma, Murli Patankar, Anil Yadav, Amit Joshi, Vinod Tiwari, Vishal Jaiswal and Prakash Bhatt.

The accused allegedly informed the police that a certain Amit Barfa used to get the data of people’s mobile numbers from the Internet. He used to provide the data to Pawan Tiwari, who circulated the numbers to his team. The accused used to call the contact numbers to dupe them. So far, the accused have allegedly duped people of Rs 5 crore. The accused used to give double returns to the people by investing small amounts from them to win their trust.

Kailash, Kapil and Anil used to open bank accounts with the names of their acquaintances. In these accounts, they used to deposit the money received from the fraud victims. Yagyadatta and Amit used to withdraw the amounts using Internet banking. The other accused used to give the money to Pooja Thapa and Pawan Tiwari. Deepu is a mobile SIM distributor of a company. He used to take two identity proofs from the customer to issue SIM cards.

The police have seized Rs 13 lakh in cash, 25 Android phones, 10 laptops, 2 vehicles, papers of some property, imported watches and more than 50 credit and debit cards from the accused. The police found transactions of Rs 5 crore in their bank accounts. Further investigations into the case are underway.

Woman duped of Rs 1L, Crime Branch returned amount within hours

A woman was duped of Rs 1 lakh by a conman on the pretext that she had won a lottery of Rs 25 lakh. Fortunately, the Crime Branch managed to get the transaction reserved within hours. The woman thanked the Crime Branch officials for their excellent investigation that helped her get the money back.

According to an official of Crime Branch, the victim, Hema, had lodged a complaint saying that the caller had informed her that she had won a lottery of Rs 25 lakh. After that, the accused took her credit card details and managed to steal money from it. Later, the accused had used the money on an e-commerce company.

The fraud investigation cell of the crime branch took the transaction details from the complainant and started an investigation. The officials contacted the e-commerce company and the bank and managed to get the entire amount returned to the woman.

The officials urged people not to share personal details like card numbers, and OTP with anyone. If any person becomes an online fraud victim then he should call the cyber helpline number 7049124445.

