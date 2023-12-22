Indore Crime: Bullock Dies Due To Overloading

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A bullock cart rider was booked for overloading after a bullock died in Tukoganj.

It was said that the bullock cart puller fled after the bullock fell unconscious near Rajkumar Bridge.

According to the police, a case under section 429 of the IPC has been registered against the cart puller on the complaint of PFA Indore president Priyanshu Jain. She said that she was informed that a bullock fell unconscious on the service lane near Rajkumar Bridge on Wednesday evening. The cart was loaded with iron rods due to which the bullock could not move and he fell unconscious and later died. The people had informed the IMC officials when the bullock was taken from there.

Policemen, Family Members Practice Basic CPR

Keeping in mind that at least primary-level medical aid should be available to the victim on time, a training workshop related to CPR and Basic Life Support was organised for policemen and their families in collaboration with a hospital in DRP Lines on Thursday.

The workshop was organised under the guidance of additional CP (Crime/Headquarters) Manoj Kumar Srivastava and DCP (Headquarters) Jagdish Dawar. In the workshop, the hospital's expert doctor and his team provided live training of CPR and Basic Life Support to about 500 police officers/employees and their family members and also gave important tips to everyone to maintain good health.

Senior cardiologist Akhilesh Jain and his team explained what to do in case of cardiac arrest etc. They also explained how to provide first-level medical help to the victims as soon as possible and how to be helpful in saving lives in case of an accident or unpleasant situation. For this, simple methods of CPR training were demonstrated with the help of a dummy.

People were also made aware of the things to keep in mind as to what kind of lifestyle should be adopted to keep the heart and body healthy.

Police officers and employees also practised basic CPR with the help of a dummy and asked related questions and the doctors and the team explained their answers in detail in a simple and interesting manner.

Missing minor girls found from Maharashtra

Two minor girls, who were missing for a few days, were recovered by the police from Maharashtra on Thursday. The girls had left their places without informing their parents who were searching for them in their area and at relatives’ places.

DSP (Headquarters) Umakant Chowdhary said that the parents of the girls lodged a missing report on December 3 that their daughters had left their places on December 1 without informing them and have not returned.

The police took the photographs of the girl and registered a case. During the investigation, police found the girls’ location in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra after which a team was sent there. The police managed to bring the girls back to the city and handed them over to their family members safely.