Indore: ​Crime Branch returns Rs 1.05L to fraud victim within hours

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

City Crime Branch managed to return Rs 1.05 lakh to a fraud victim within hours on Thursday.

According to a Crime Branch official, the woman named Madhuri in her complaint said she was expecting a courier and decided to track its status. Inadvertently, she went to a fake website that said that if she deposited Rs 100 through her credit card, she would be able to see the status of her courier.

However, the moment she paid Rs 100 through her credit card, the conman stole Rs 1.05 lakh from her account, she said in her complaint.

The fraud investigation cell started an investigation and contacted the bank officials. Another team contacted the receiver bank officials and managed to stop the transaction. Thus, the Crime Branch officials managed to return the entire amount to the bank account of the complainant within hours. The Crime Branch officials said that the fraud victims can inform the cyber helpline (7049124445).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 12:52 AM IST