 Indore: Crime Branch Returns 64 Lost, Stolen Mobile Phones To Their Owners
Indore: Crime Branch Returns 64 Lost, Stolen Mobile Phones To Their Owners

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 02:09 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch on Wednesday returned 64 mobile phones which were lost or stolen from different places in the city and other states to their owners. The complaints for these mobile phones were received on Indore Police’s Citizen Cop mobile application. The value of the mobile phones which were returned to their owners is about Rs 20 lakh.    

DCP (crime) Rajesh Tripathi said that the people thanked the crime branch after their stolen mobile phones were returned to them. Complaints of all the mobile phones which were recovered were received through the Citizen Cop Application. In this year, 769 mobile phones have been traced and handed over to their owners.     

Citizen Cop Application being operated by the Crime Branch is actually a phone application which can be downloaded through Google Play Store. In this application, apart from the contact numbers of administrative and police officers, other important features such as ‘Report An Incident’ for directly complaining online or conveying information to the police regarding any incident and ‘Report Lost Article’ for registering an online complaint with the police in case of theft or loss of any item have been provided.

In Report Lost Article, a report can be lodged with the police directly through this feature in case of loss of mobile phone or other item, in which the applicant receives a receipt related to the report along with the complaint number online, which he can use to block the lost SIM in the mobile or to get a new SIM. Due to this system being online, the applicant will no longer have to apply for lost mobile in the police station or other offices.

On the complaint of missing/stolen property made by the applicant, the Cyber Cell team of Crime Branch Indore conducts investigation in the context of online complaint, as a result of which 64 mobile phones were handed over to the applicants. 

Indore Police has appealed to people to use the "Citizen Cop" Android phone application to send information about criminal activities and related complaints directly to the police through an online method from home. This will not only save time, but will also help the police to take immediate action on complaints or information.

