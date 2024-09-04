 Indore: Crime Branch Returns 204 Stolen/Lost Mobiles To Rightful Owners
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Crime Branch Returns 204 Stolen/Lost Mobiles To Rightful Owners

Indore: Crime Branch Returns 204 Stolen/Lost Mobiles To Rightful Owners

The mobile phones were recovered from the city and other states as well such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 02:11 AM IST
article-image
DCP (crime) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi returning a lost/stolen mobile to its rightful owner | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch (CB) returned 204 stolen or lost mobile phones worth approximately Rs 45 lakh to their rightful owners on Tuesday. These mobile phones had been stolen or lost from various parts of the city.

The mobile phones were recovered from the city and other states as well such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. DCP (crime) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi and additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya handed over 204 such mobile phones to their owners in the auditorium of Old Police Control Room.

The cyber cell of city crime branch has received hundreds of complaints of mobile phone theft and missing phones through CitizenCop, a mobile app of the police, in the city and other states.

The CitizenCop, being run by Indore Police, is an Android application that can be downloaded from Google Playstore.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Western Railway Cancels 3 Pairs Of Special Trains Due To Operational Constraints
Mumbai: Western Railway Cancels 3 Pairs Of Special Trains Due To Operational Constraints
Navi Mumbai Residents Unite Against CIDCO's Transfer Charges: 500 Housing Societies Demand Abolition
Navi Mumbai Residents Unite Against CIDCO's Transfer Charges: 500 Housing Societies Demand Abolition
Mumbai: Zee Entertainment Seeks Bombay HC Intervention For CBFC Certification Of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
Mumbai: Zee Entertainment Seeks Bombay HC Intervention For CBFC Certification Of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
Mumbai Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: GSB Seva Mandal Insures Pandal For ₹400 Crore, Andheri’s Sankashti Immersion, Sahyadri’s Hanuman Temple Theme
Mumbai Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: GSB Seva Mandal Insures Pandal For ₹400 Crore, Andheri’s Sankashti Immersion, Sahyadri’s Hanuman Temple Theme
Read Also
MP: Man Allegedly Poisons Lover In Gwalior To Get Rid Of Her; Kept Mum About Marriage & Kids For 3...
article-image

In this application, there is an option named ‘Report an Incident’ for online complaints and to report lost articles. In the report lost article section, a report can be lodged directly with the police on the loss of a mobile phone or other items through this feature, in which the applicant receives a receipt related to the report along with the complaint number online.

More than 700 mobile phones have been returned to the owners so far in 2024.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Government Following Supreme Court Guidelines; Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Government Following Supreme Court Guidelines; Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Government Data Mismatches As Most Patients Getting Admitted To Private Hospitals; Rapid Rise In...

Government Data Mismatches As Most Patients Getting Admitted To Private Hospitals; Rapid Rise In...

Crime Branch Arrest Suspect For Selling Fake Cables Worth ₹1.5 Lakhs In Indore

Crime Branch Arrest Suspect For Selling Fake Cables Worth ₹1.5 Lakhs In Indore

Indore: Crime Branch Returns 204 Stolen/Lost Mobiles To Rightful Owners

Indore: Crime Branch Returns 204 Stolen/Lost Mobiles To Rightful Owners

A Kidnapping That Wasn’t: Girl claims 2-Year-Old Brother Abducted, Ransom  Demanded; Boy Found...

A Kidnapping That Wasn’t: Girl claims 2-Year-Old Brother Abducted, Ransom  Demanded; Boy Found...