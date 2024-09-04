Indore: Crime Branch Returns 204 Stolen/Lost Mobiles To Rightful Owners

DCP (crime) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi returning a lost/stolen mobile to its rightful owner | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch (CB) returned 204 stolen or lost mobile phones worth approximately Rs 45 lakh to their rightful owners on Tuesday. These mobile phones had been stolen or lost from various parts of the city.

The mobile phones were recovered from the city and other states as well such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. DCP (crime) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi and additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya handed over 204 such mobile phones to their owners in the auditorium of Old Police Control Room.

The cyber cell of city crime branch has received hundreds of complaints of mobile phone theft and missing phones through CitizenCop, a mobile app of the police, in the city and other states.

The CitizenCop, being run by Indore Police, is an Android application that can be downloaded from Google Playstore.

In this application, there is an option named ‘Report an Incident’ for online complaints and to report lost articles. In the report lost article section, a report can be lodged directly with the police on the loss of a mobile phone or other items through this feature, in which the applicant receives a receipt related to the report along with the complaint number online.

More than 700 mobile phones have been returned to the owners so far in 2024.