Indore: Crime Branch Raid Fake Advisory Firm In Ujjain, Arrested 7 Men From There

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The City crime branch raided a fake advisory firm being run in Ujjain and arrested seven people including the owner of the firm for duping an army officer of Rs 5.16 lakh on the pretext of investing money to get double profit.

The accused had used the bank account to receive money from fraud. The accused allegedly duped 12 army men so far. 14 mobile phones and a laptop were also recovered from them.

According to a crime branch officer, Army officer Kailash Chandra has lodged a complaint that he was contacted by the accused, who informed him that he is calling from Bajaj Capital Trading Company. He lured him that by investing in his company, he can earn double. The crime branch received another complaint from a person named Shiv Agrawal.

During the investigation, the crime branch officials came to know that Shiv Agrawal runs a tea shop where the accused Govind, a resident of Ujjain used to visit. Both developed friendship with Agrawal.

Govind somehow obtained details of Agarwal’s bank account.

After gathering information about the accused, the crime branch raided their office in Ujjain and arrested Kamlesh Verma, Ritik Solanki, Nitesh Malviya, DheerajJagdua, LokeshKataria and GovindParihar, the residents of Ujjain.

Kamlesh allegedly informed the police that he is a BCA degree holder from the local university. He is alleged to have duped 12 army officers and other people with the help of his other accomplices.

They used the names of some companies to gain the trust of people and to dupe them. They used to send fake documents regarding their investments to the complainants. So far, the accused have duped many people of Rs 40 lakh.

However, further investigation is underway.

