Indore: Crime Branch books 22 people for duping people in the name of providing bank loans and job

Indore: Crime branch on Tuesday registered a case against 22 people from 10 states for duping people in the name of providing bank loans and jobs. The conmen had fraudulently uploaded their mobile numbers as a helpline number in some official websites of the financial corporations. No arrests have been made till the filing of the report.

Following the complaints of online frauds, DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra instructed crime branch officials to identify the accused and to arrest them. ASP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya formed a team to identify the accused on the basis of technical analysis and investigation. The crime branch team managed to identify 22 people from Budhana (Maharashtra), Rohtak (Haryana), Northwest Delhi, North 24 Pargana (west Bengal), Navgarhi (Bihar), Nagpur, Shahdara, Delhi, Alamgirpur (UP), Modi Nagar (UP), Suriawan (UP), South 24 Pargana (WB) and Assam.

The crime branch officials identified the accused during the investigation and after fetching the details of mobile phone, bank account holders, e-wallets etc. The accused were booked under section 419, 420, 120-B of the IPC and section 43, 66 of IT Act.

ASP Dandotiya said that accused used to pose themselves as the officials from financial firms, banks, and the government offices to dupe the people in the name of providing bank loans and jobs to them. Interestingly, the accused had uploaded the contact numbers which they obtained using forged documents on the websites to gain the trust of the caller. The accused have duped Rs 3.45 lakh from the people.