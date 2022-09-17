Indore: Crime branch arrested two with brown sugar worth Rs 2 lakh

Representative Picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The City Crime Branch arrested two persons with the brown sugar worth Rs 2 lakh, police said on Friday. They were trying to sell the drugs to someone when they were arrested.

According to a Crime Branch officer, information was received that two persons would deliver the drugs to a person near Lokhande Bridge. The Crime Branch team reached the mentioned place and arrested the youths named Vikas Jain of Ujjain and Vivek Maheshwari of Scheme Number 78 in the city.

The Crime Branch officials recovered about 20 grams of brown sugar from the accused. They allegedly confessed to supplying brown sugar in Indore and other districts. The value of recovered brown sugar is Rs 2 lakh in the international market. A bike and a mobile phone were also recovered from the accused. They were booked under the relevant section of the NDPS Act. The Crime Branch officials are trying to know about other people involved in supplying drugs in the city.