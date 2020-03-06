Indore: Crime branch arrested three advisory company owners for duping people

Indore: Crime branch on Thursday booked the directors of four advisory companies for duping people in the name of investing their money in stock market. Three owners of three companies were arrested while search is on for three other owners of the fourth company.

The money which was duped by the accused was frozen in the bank accounts of the accused.

On the directives of senior officials, a team led by ASP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya raided the offices of seven advisory companies following complaint against them on Wednesday.

The complaints were lodged by Navin Kumar of Banswara Rajasthan, Ravi Kumar of Gujarat, Sushil Kumar, Deepak Tayde , Ankit Tiwari, Mallikarjun Kumar and Dheeraj Kumar.