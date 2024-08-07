Indore Credit Card Case: Consumer Court Directs Private Bank To Pay ₹60K Compensation |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The consumer court directed a private bank to pay Rs 60,000 as compensation, along with Rs 17,500 which the complainant lost in a credit card fraud at an interest rate of 6% within a month. The compensation was awarded because the bank had not cancelled the credit card even though the victim had submitted a written application to the bank.

According to the complainant, Prakash Pal he went to bank on September 12, 2018 to cancel his credit card as he was not using it. However, the bank official told him there was no need to cancel the card as it gets cancelled automatically if he does not use it for one year. Relying on the official, the complainant never bothered to check the credit card and also discontinued the use of the mobile number registered with the credit card.

On December 6, 2019, Pal received an email stating that Rs 17,500 had been debited from his account on October 17, 2019. He immediately approached the bank to enquire about the same and submitted an application stating the problem. He was assured that they would investigate the matter and revert within 60 days. However, the bank did not respond.

The complainant reapplied for an investigation on February 9, 2020. In response, the bank claimed that the transaction could not be done without an OTP and the money could not be deducted from the account until the OTP was shared. After investigation, the consumer court concluded that the complainant did not have access to the registered mobile number for one year and it was the bank's responsibility to share the transaction details within three days. The court stated that the customer's appeal to cancel the card was rejected by the bank and no proper investigation was conducted.