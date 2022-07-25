Indore: Creche facility at West Discom headquarters at Pologround

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the Pologround headquarters of the West Zone Electricity Distribution Company, arrangements have been made for the children of those employees and officers, whose children are small. A crèche (jhula ghar) has been prepared by the company.

In the crèche, small children of staff stay, eat, drink, and enjoy the various means of entertainment available there. Children of Anusha Pathak, Sapna Sharma, Pooja Patil, Poonam Bhuria, Shweta Suryavanshi and other women employees, who are posted in Pologround, visit the place regularly. Some children come straight from school, some come straight from home.

Amit Tomar, managing director, West Zone Electricity Distribution Company, said, “There are many activities for the welfare of the employees. Out of this, the crèche is a boon for the women employees and officers. This is providing convenience to both the children and the women employees and officers of the company. Office work is not affected either.”

During the lunch break of the office, the officers visit their children in the premises, if at any other time the child misses the mother, or the health is not normal, or any other emergency situation arises, then Sunita, who takes care of the children, calls the parents. Children who are five to seven years old, come straight from school, eat, do homework, and play in creche.

