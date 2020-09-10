Indore creates new record with 312 Corona cases in a day

Indore: Number of corona cases in a single day is scaling new heights with every passing day. Against 312 positive cases, which was a new record, on Wednesday, Thursday reported 326 cases setting a new record of highest cases in a single day.

With Thursday’s new cases, Indore’s corona tally too breached 16,000-mark. During the day, 2,762 samples were put to test. Rate of positive patients stood at 11.8% and the corona tally at 16,090.

Six deaths were also reported during the day, taking toll to 444. According to bulletin released by CMHO, 2,44,827 samples had been tested till date.

“We have taken 1,231 more samples,” acting CMHO Dr Purnima Gadariya said.

As many as 4,555 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 11,091 patients have been discharged so far.

Over 1000 cases in 3 days, 2840 in 10 days

Cases- Date- Deaths- Days

1029- April 23- 55- -----

2016- May 11- 92- 18

3008- May 23- 111- 12

4029- June 12- 166- 20

5043- July 8- 255- 26

6035- July 18- 292- 10

7058- July 27- 304- 9

8014- August 5- 325- 9

9069- August 11- 337- 6

10049- August 16 347- 5

11161- August 22 360- 6

12031- August 26 375- 4

13250- August 31 398- 5

14031- September 3- 411- 3

15165- September 7- 427- 4

16090- September 10- 444- 3