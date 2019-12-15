Indore: Crackdown on land mafia, 8 cases against 46 persons

Indore: Under the mafia-free city campaign, the police have started taking action against active mafias who are involved in land grabbing. Cases have been registered against more than three dozen land mafia in 8 police stations of Indore city on Sunday.

The police raided and nabbed some of the accused but most have fled from the city. Earlier on Saturday, the police arrested three mafias Hemant Yadav, Babbu alias Sultan and Shivnarayan Aggarwal.

According to the police, 8 cases have been registered against the land mafia at Central Kotwali, Lasudia, Khajrana and Azad Nagar police stations. Under this, more than 46 people have been made accused in land encroachment and land forgery cases. Police teams raided many places to nab the accused in these cases, but most of them had skipped town.

Action is being taken by the District Administration, Police and Cooperative Department under the direction of Divisional Commissioner against land mafia. Action will be taken against about 30 land mafias in the first phase. Police has set up anti mafia cell to complain about land mafia.