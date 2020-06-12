Indore: COVID victim's phone stolen by hospital staff, alleges wife

Indore: Mobile phone and charger of a patient who died due to COVID-19 were allegedly not handed back to the patient’s family after his death by the MTH Hospital staff. The deceased’s family members complained against the hospital management to DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra.

According to the deceased wife, her husband was admitted in the ICU ward of MTH Hospital on May 2. She said in her complaint that her husband had a Samsung Galaxy J6 phone and charger with him.

She alleged that after her husband’s death on May 5 the hospital staff gave her the death certificate of her husband but did not return his mobile and charger. She alleged that when she demanded the mobile, the hospital staff diverted the conversation and told her that she would get the items later. They also gave an excuse that the items were infected so it would not be wise to take them.

After a few days when she again demanded for the items, the hospital staff told her that the items went missing from the hospital and they will not be able to give any compensation for that. The woman complained to DIG Mishra stating that there is important data in her husband’s mobile phone which she needs. Police are investigating the case.