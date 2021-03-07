​Indore: Covid vaccine works 14 to 28 days after 2nd dose: Experts​

Indore:

With the reports of doctors being ​Covid positive even after getting the second dose of vaccine, city experts warn people to follow ​Covid protocols post-vaccination as well.

A senior surgeon of MGM Medical College has reportedly tested positive ​even ​after ​getting ​the second jab. ​He tested positive on the next day of being inoculated for the second time. Similarly, another doctor in a private hospital ​was ​found positive but he too has not completed 14 days ​after the second dose of vaccination.

“It is possible that people get infected even after getting the second dose of vaccination. The jab will give protection against ​Covid virus after 14 to 28 days of getting vaccinated as antibodies develop in them after this period of time,” Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

He added that there might be cases as people found positive after this period and the reason behind it should be low immunity and overexposure to the virus.

“Vaccines will work as a shield against the deadly disease. Those who get infected after 14 days of a second dose would not see any major symptoms and complications which would be higher if not vaccinated,” Dr Dixit said.

Meanwhile, district contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre said, “Those tested positive just a day after the second dose might be infected before getting the dose but remain asymptomatic. People will have to follow norms anyway if they are vaccinated or not.”

Vaccine saved us: Doc​

The wife of the doctor who got infected, who is also a doctor, said that the vaccine saved her husband from complications of ​Covid-19.

“My in-laws were also infected and they were admitted to ​ a ​hospital while my husband remained in home isolation. It is all because of vaccines which gave him immunity against the disease or the complications would be more,” she said adding “Everyone should go through vaccination to get rid of the disease at the earliest.”

Experts view

Vaccine take​s​ time to develop immunity in the body. COVISHIELD and COVAXIN both require at least 14 days time after the second dose to develop immunity.

People must follow ​Covid protocols like wearing masks, using saniti​s​ers, and social distancing even after being vaccinated to prevent from the disease.

People might be infected already before getting the second dose but remain asymptomatic. They might get tested positive after being vaccinated.