Indore: COVID takes U-turn as daily cases drop below 100 mark

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): COVID-19 has seen a reverse trend in Indore as the number of daily cases of COVID-19 has dropped below 100 for the past 10 days. Moreover, the total number of active cases has also dropped to 500 almost after a month.

The total number of active cases in the city on Saturday was 454 and it is decreasing swiftly as more people are recovering than the number of people found positive. However, the number of sample testing has also decreased by 20 per cent, but officials believe it is not affecting the number of daily cases.

“The number of COVID-19 cases has decreased in the city as we’re conducting random sampling for the past one week and didn’t find much of a rise in the number of cases except some sporadic cases,” a senior health official said. The health officer has also cautioned people to be alert during festivities.

“Cases of the pandemic disease had been increasing for the past many days, but it’s now seeing a reverse trend from August 1. People must take the precautionary dose to avoid any new wave of the deadly disease,” he added.

One death reported in seven days

While the number of Covid cases has been decreasing for the past many days, one death was reported in the past seven days as a 61-year-old woman died of the disease. As many as four deaths were reported in July and the increasing number of deaths is raising concerns for officials.

However, chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said that all those who had died of the disease had been suffering from various co-morbid conditions, such as anaemia, HIV and others.

Covid in city at a glance

Total number of positive cases: 211,613

Total samples tested: 3,836,742

Positivity rate: 5.52 per cent

Total number of deaths: 1,468

Death rate in city: 0.69 per cent

Total patients discharged: 209,691

Recovery rate in city: 99 per cent