Indore: Covid positive pregnant woman fails to get ventilator, dies

Indore: It's an endless struggle for Covid patients in the city and it is getting worse with each passing day. Some are searching for hospital beds, those who get hospital beds are hunting for ICU seat, Remdesivir injections, or ventilators and many are dying in the process.

In one such case, a 29-year-old pregnant woman died as she could not get a ventilator. The woman had been admitted to a small hospital as she did not get a bed anywhere else. For four hours, her family members desperately looked for a ventilator all over the city, but could not get one. Even Bollywood actor Sonu Sood too tried to get a ventilator for her through his connections in Indore but in vain.

“Patient Prinyanka Sisodiya was admitted to Laxmi Memorial Hospital a few days ago after being tested Covid positive on April 21. She was eight months pregnant and turned critical during treatment in the hospital. The doctors informed the family members to shift her to a ventilator in any other hospital as it didn’t have the facility,” Anurag Pratap Singh, city president of Karni Sena said.