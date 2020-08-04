Indore: Covid patients complaint of mismanagement against Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital

Indore: A 29-year-old Covid patient lodged a complaint of mismanagement against Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital accusing them of discharging him in three-days on the grounds that he was negative, even though he was not tested.

He also alleged that he was kept with positive patients for three days.

Mustafa Badshah, a resident of Noorani Nagar, said that after getting symptoms of Covid-19 like fever, cough and cold he went to get himself tested at the fever clinic on July 29.

“I reached the fever clinic of MOG Lines from where I was sent to Sudama Nagar’s clinic. My samples were collected on July 29 and was referred to MTH for being admitted as a suspected patient,” he said.

Mustafa also alleged that on July 30, hospital staff shifted him to Red Zone of the hospital where positive patients were kept claiming that my report is positive.