Indore: Covid patients complaint of mismanagement against Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital

Indore: A 29-year-old Covid patient lodged a complaint of mismanagement against Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital accusing them of discharging him in three-days on the grounds that he was negative, even though he was not tested.
He also alleged that he was kept with positive patients for three days.
Mustafa Badshah, a resident of Noorani Nagar, said that after getting symptoms of Covid-19 like fever, cough and cold he went to get himself tested at the fever clinic on July 29.
“I reached the fever clinic of MOG Lines from where I was sent to Sudama Nagar’s clinic. My samples were collected on July 29 and was referred to MTH for being admitted as a suspected patient,” he said.
Mustafa also alleged that on July 30, hospital staff shifted him to Red Zone of the hospital where positive patients were kept claiming that my report is positive.
“After going through treatment for a couple of days, the staff suddenly told me that my report is negative and discharged me on August 1, i.e. in three days. No samples were taken for my re-test. Now, I am confused that I was positive earlier or not. Officials should investigate the matter,” he complained.
Meanwhile, in-charge of MTH Dr Anupama Dave said, “We didn’t get any such complaint and learnt about any such case. We will investigate the matter.”
Earlier told negative and now positive
Similarly, another youth Shubham Gupta, resident of Lasudiya police station area, alleged that his father’s samples were taken on July 23 along with that of other family members. “Father was tested positive and later officials told us that our report is negative. Now, after 10 days of sample collection, we received a call from police on August 4 that I am positive. We don’t have any symptoms but confused over the report which came after 10 days,” he said.
