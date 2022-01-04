Indore: COVID in December, 20% of patients were unvaccinated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even when the district administration and health department claimed to have achieved over 100 per cent target of vaccinating the adult population, the positive patients found in December 2021 tell a different tale.

As many as 20% of the patients who were found positive for Covid-19 in December 2021 were unvaccinated. Similarly, about two per cent of them were those vaccinated partially.

According to the records of the health department, as many as 439 people were found positive in December 2021. “Out of these 439 patients, 88 were those who didn’t take any dose of vaccination, while 11 were ones who took the first dose of vaccine,” an

official in the health department said. He added that it was a good thing that 340 patients were fully vaccinated due to which most of them were asymptomatic.

According to the doctors of Shri Aurobindo Medical College, as many as 10 patients were admitted to the ICU in December and most of them were unvaccinated and also had co-morbidities. Two deaths were also reported in the previous month in two private

hospitals.

Meanwhile, chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said that people must take the vaccination as soon as possible as it provides an extra layer of protection from the deadly virus. “Those left to be vaccinated must take the doses as soon as possible as it’s the only way to stop the spread of the disease,” Dr Saitya added.

16 percent of patients in Decemeber were below 20 years

Out of 439 patients, 72 patients were below the age of 20 years, that is, 16 per cent of the total patients found positive in December ‘As vaccination of teenagers of age between 15 and 18 years has started, they’ll also get protection from the disease as it’s anticipated that more children will be affected in the third wave,’ the CMHO added.

