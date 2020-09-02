Indore: Covid hiccup for Super Speciality Hospital, 7 corona positive cases

Indore: As many as seven more persons were tested COVID-19 positive in Super Speciality Hospital on Wednesday including two patients who were admitted for the dry run on the hospital.
Samples of more than 100 people were taken and they all were tested through rapid antigen test in which seven people including two nurses, three officials of Bridge and Roof (Construction Agency), and two patients.
Clinical in-charge of Super Speciality Hospital Dr AD Bhatnagar was tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesdy after which MGM Medical College administration had gone through testing of all the staff, workers, officials, and medicos of the hospital.
“Seven persons tested positive, including two nurses, three officials of construction agency and two patients. We are taking all the measures to keep them healthy as their treatment has been started along with sanitization work,” Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Jyoti Bindal said.
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had cancelled her inspection visit to the hospital on Wednesday after learning about the same.
Super Speciality on dry run even after give days of inauguration
Super Speciality Hospital was inaugurated by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on August 28. It was inaugurated with an aim to release the burden of COVID-19 patients from other hospitals as the number of patients has been increasing swiftly. However, college administration has been doing dry run of the hospital to check the facilities and management to provide flawless facilities to COVID-19 patients.
Meanwhile, college also believes that beds are vacant in MTH due to which they can extend time to improve facilities.
COVID-19 reached CMHO office
Now, COVID-19 infection has reached Chief Medical and Health Officer’s office as the District Epidemiologist has also been tested positive. Similarly, two other women working in the office of CMHO also tested positive after which health officials have started taking extra precaution in meeting people.
MLA Mahendra Hardia tested positive
MLA from Indore-5 Mahendra Hardia has also tested COVID-19 positive. He was informed about his Covid status through social media and people who were in contact with him were asked to get tested and to quarantine themselves.
