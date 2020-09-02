Indore: Covid hiccup for Super Speciality Hospital, 7 corona positive cases

Indore: As many as seven more persons were tested COVID-19 positive in Super Speciality Hospital on Wednesday including two patients who were admitted for the dry run on the hospital.

Samples of more than 100 people were taken and they all were tested through rapid antigen test in which seven people including two nurses, three officials of Bridge and Roof (Construction Agency), and two patients.

Clinical in-charge of Super Speciality Hospital Dr AD Bhatnagar was tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesdy after which MGM Medical College administration had gone through testing of all the staff, workers, officials, and medicos of the hospital.

“Seven persons tested positive, including two nurses, three officials of construction agency and two patients. We are taking all the measures to keep them healthy as their treatment has been started along with sanitization work,” Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Jyoti Bindal said.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had cancelled her inspection visit to the hospital on Wednesday after learning about the same.