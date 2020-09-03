Indore: Covid frontline nurse of MTH Hospital dies

Indore: Another corona warrior succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 disease on Thursday. Nurse of MTH Shalini Jaipillay breathed her last while fighting against the disease in the same hospital where she was serving patients.

She was tested positive and was admitted to MTH Hospital on August 26. Her condition deteriorated since then. She was also kept on ventilator and her condition improved slightly but suddenly she later succumbed.

“She is survived by her husband Dinesh. She was continuously serving COVID-19 patients at MTH since the outbreak of the disease,” members of Nurses Vibhagiya Samiti said while paying tributes to her.

Meanwhile, state president of Nursing Association Ramesh Jaat appealed to the MGM Medical College administration that they should relief the nurses who are working for the last six months.

“About 250 nursing staff is sitting idle at their home in the name of higher education. As the colleges are closed, they should be called on duty to relieve those are working for the last so many months against in COVID-19,” Jaat said.

Doctors of sampling team attacked after accident

A doctor and paramedical staff of COVID-19 sampling team were thrashed by some auto drivers near Nandlalpura on Thursday. They were attacked by the auto drivers following a dispute after a minor accident between their vehicles.

Sampling team lead Dr Brijmohan, paramedical staff Sarita, and driver Vinit were beaten by accused Raju Yadav and Rohit Gulzari.

Later, the victims lodged a police complaint over which an FIR was registered against Raju and Rohit under sections 279, 294, 323, 506, 34 of IPC and both were arrested.