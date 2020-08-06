Indore: Covid cases spreading to new areas

Over 1000 cases in 9 days, highest rate of increase since inception

Cases- Date- Deaths- Days

1029- April 23- 55- -----

2016- May 11- 92- 18

3008- May 23- 111- 12

4029- June 12- 166- 20

5043- July 8- 255- 26

6035- July 18- 292- 10

7058- July 27- 304- 9

8014- August 5- 325- 9

With each passing day, number of COVID-19 patients has been increasing continuously in the city and it has spread to more than 1100 areas of the city.

The increasing rate of infection can be learnt from the number of days it took to increase in leaps and bounds by 1000 more cases i.e. from 7000 to 8000 and the number of days? Just 9. However, in the same time, cases increased from 6000 to 7000.

In last four months, it is the highest rate of infection. The maximum number of days it took for the tally to rise by 1000 cases was 26 days from 4000 to 5000 cases in June and July.

According to experts, the rate of infection has increased following the unlock regimes.