Indore: Covid cases spreading to new areas

Over 1000 cases in 9 days, highest rate of increase since inception
Cases- Date- Deaths- Days
1029- April 23- 55- -----
2016- May 11- 92- 18
3008- May 23- 111- 12
4029- June 12- 166- 20
5043- July 8- 255- 26
6035- July 18- 292- 10
7058- July 27- 304- 9
8014- August 5- 325- 9
With each passing day, number of COVID-19 patients has been increasing continuously in the city and it has spread to more than 1100 areas of the city.
The increasing rate of infection can be learnt from the number of days it took to increase in leaps and bounds by 1000 more cases i.e. from 7000 to 8000 and the number of days? Just 9. However, in the same time, cases increased from 6000 to 7000.
In last four months, it is the highest rate of infection. The maximum number of days it took for the tally to rise by 1000 cases was 26 days from 4000 to 5000 cases in June and July.
According to experts, the rate of infection has increased following the unlock regimes.
Contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre said, “As people have started meeting more and more and businesses have also been started like before, COVID-19 number of cases would increase. However, it can be controlled if people maintain SMS i.e. Social Distancing, Masks, and Sanitizer.”
He said that it's not that people aren't following it but more alertness and awareness are needed to remain safe.
COVID-19 spreads tentacles in 12 new areas
With 157 positive cases, COVID-19 has spread to 12 new areas, including Club Colony, Kevati Gaon, Mhow, Mansarovar Nagar, Old Sehore Road, Shri Sampada, Kunwar Mandli, Bhojpuri Colony, Maa Sundar Nagar, Mhow, Krishna Kunj, Rasalpur in Mhow, Kailash Colony in Pithampur, and Vijay Vihar Colony.
10 cases in two areas
As many as 10 cases were found in Sheetal Nagar and Maruti Nagar, Veena Nagar in Sukhliya. Similarly, 6 cases were found in Sudama Nagar, Scheme 78, Mahalaxmi Nagar, and Sainath Colony.
