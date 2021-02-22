​Indore: Covid cases rising by the day, trend of ‘family transmission’ ​​​has returned​

Indore

With each passing day, the number of Covid-19 cases has been increasing swiftly and experts fear that it will become worse in the coming days.

As per data, 135 cases were reported on February 20, which is on the higher side.

Of late, the ​ Covid positive ​figure was well below 100 cases per day but it has increased ​to ​over 100 in the last four days. Officials fear that this number is set to increase in the next fortnight.

Not only the numbers but the positive percentage have also been increasing. It was 1.83 per cent on February 10 but increased to 7.14 per cent on February 20. The lowest number of cases was recorded on February 7 which was 17.

“Yes, the cases are increasing for the last few days and it was expected as people had stopped following Covid-19 norms like social distancing, using sanitisers, and masks. We were continuously appealing to the people to follow the norms as Covid is still there and any ignorance may prove dangerous,” contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre said.

He added that they have intensified the contact tracing and trying to isolate those who came in contact with the positive patient.

“People should come forward to get tested and help in containing the spread of the virus,” Dr Dongre said

OLD TREND BACK AGAIN​

As per the trend, again entire families are testing positive. The trend had changed during the last many weeks as the cases were scattered.

“The trend of rising positive patients is due to ‘family transmission’ as people from one family or contacts are becoming positive. Such a trend ​was witnessed in August-September while it changed to scattered cases in November-December,” Dr Dongre added.

Whatever be the strain report, following protocols, is the solution: Dean

Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said that as the cases are increasing, we have sent over 100 samples of National Centre for Disease Control for genome sequencing.

“Whatever be the strain report, following ​Covid-19 protocols would be the only solution to control the disease,” he said adding “It is relief that mortality is not increasing.”