Indore Covid cases: People between 61 and 80 most vulnerable

Indore: With the number of Covid-19 positive cases inching closer to the 50,000-mark, the number of deaths due to the deadly disease has also reached 800, (799 till December 9) including 36 deaths reported in first 10 days of the current month. The death rate in city also remained at 1.68 percent.

The data suggests that most of the patients infected by the virus remain asymptomatic or have mild symptoms but those succumbed to the disease were suffering from comorbid conditions like diabetes, heart ailments and hypertension. Similarly, highest of number deceased falls in age group between 61-80 years while highest deaths took place in Shri Aurobindo Hospital.

“Yes, the number of deaths has been increased in last few days and reason behind it is reaching late to hospital and comorbid conditions. Patients should not neglect any symptoms of the disease and should get himself tested at fever clinics as early diagnose can lead to early treatment and saving life,” district contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre said.

He added that the reason of highest number of deaths in any hospital is that they have treated highest number of patients as compare to other hospitals.

Over 54 percent deceased are of 61-80 years age

A 14-year-old boy was the youngest patient to succumb to the disease during treatment while the 99-year-old man was the oldest patient who died of the disease. Highest number of deceased falls in age group 61-80 years i.e. 437 which are 54.69 percent of total deaths. Second highest disease falls in 41-60 years i.e. 273 which are 34.17 percent of total deaths.

Highest number of deaths took place in September month i.e. 195 and 138 deaths took place in August. However, officials added about 55 deaths in September as reconciliation in other months.

Age Total Deaths Male Female

0-20 2 1 1

21-40 33 24 9

41-60 273 193 80

61-80 437 302 135

81-100 54 37 17

Total 799 557 242

Dates per 100 deaths

Deaths Date

100 May 6

200 June 21

300 July 21

400 September 1

500 September 20

600 October 5

700 November 11

799 December 9