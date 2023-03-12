Indore: Covid cases increasing gradually, total active cases 23

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With frequent fluctuations in weather conditions, cases of Covid-19 are also increasing in the city along with cases of viral infection.

The total number of cases in the city has increased to 23 including the nine positive cases found in three days. Six patients were discharged on Saturday as well.

According to district epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra, three cases were found positive on Friday while six cases were found positive on Thursday.

"There are 23 active cases in the city and fortunately one patient is hospitalised while others are being treated in home isolation," she said.

Out of total patients, 70 percent are male while 30 percent are female.

"The youngest patient is a one year old kid while the eldest is a 84 year old man," the epidemiologist said.

The health department official claimed that they are conducting random sampling at the health centres across the city. About 100 to 150 samples are being tested in the city daily including the samples being tested at private laboratories.

Age group of positive patients

Age group. No. Of patients

0-15 yrs. 4

16-30 yrs. 3

31-45 yrs. 8

46-60 yrs. 2

60+ yrs. 6

