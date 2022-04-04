Indore: Covid cases drop to 1, sampling below 300

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Moving towards normalisation due to a decrease in the number of daily Covid-19 cases, the district health department has decreased sampling below 300 per day. The department has also dissolved the random sampling teams and rapid response teams; the services of contractual employees have also been ended. Due to this, Covid sampling was limited only to private diagnostic centres and also to fever clinics as people can go for sampling at fever clinics if required.

‘Sampling teams, RRTs dissolved’

‘Yes, the sampling teams were dissolved and so were the RRTs due to the decreasing number of Covid-19 cases. The government had extended their work for a month till March 31 from February 28, but orders were released by the department to end the services of those contractual employees who joined during Covid-19 under the NHM. Now, people aren’t coming for sampling and those going through tests are mainly the ones that required a report to show somewhere’ — Dr Santosh Verma, civil surgeon

‘Fewer than five cases each day’

‘Now, the cases of Covid-19 have dropped to fewer than five daily. The administration has been trying to normalise things as they were during pre-Covid times and sampling has been decreased because of this. The facility of sampling is continuing at fever clinics which are available in almost all areas of the district. If people want to get themselves tested, they can visit these clinics as the field teams have been dissolved’ — Dr Amit Malakar, district nodal officer of Covid-19

774 samples in two days in city

§ In past two days, 774 samples were tested of which three were positive.

§ On April 2, 491 samples were tested of which two people were positive.

§ 283 samples were tested on April 2 and one person was found positive.

