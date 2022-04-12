Indore: COVID-19 update, positivity rate jumps up with decrease in sampling

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As COVID-19 cases have been decreased to the lowest, the decrease in sampling and testing of samples causes fluctuation in the positivity rate, everyday.

The positive rate on Monday was 2.86 percent which was over 8 times more than the positivity rate reported on Sunday i.e. 0.31 percent.

Major reason behind such fluctuation is the decrease in sampling and testing. Surprisingly, the lowest number of samples was tested on April 11, i.e. 70 samples, in the last two years as the testing dropped below 100 after April 2020.

Health department has dissolved the random sampling teams and Rapid Response Teams. The services of the contractual employees have also been ended.

Due to the same, the sampling of COVID was limited only to the private diagnostic centres and also to the fever clinics as people can go for sampling at fever clinics if required.

“Yes, sampling teams were dissolved and so was the RRT due to the decreasing cases of Covid-19. The government had extended their work for one month till March 31 from February 28 but orders were released by the department to end services of those contractual employees who joined during COVID-19 under NHM,” district nodal officer of Covid-19 Dr Amit Malakar said.

Now people are not coming for sampling and those going through testing are mainly the ones that require a report to show somewhere, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said, “Now, the cases of COVID-19 have dropped to less than five, daily. The administration has been trying to normalize things like they were in pre-covid times and sampling has been decreased due to the same.”

Facility of sampling is continued in fever clinics which are available in almost all areas of the district.

Covid cases and sampling in last one week

Date - Cases - samples tested - positivity rate (in %)

April 11- 2 - 70 - 2.86

April 10 - 1 - 327 - 0.31

April 9 - 4 - 279 - 1.43

April 8 - 4 - 232 - 1.72

April 7 - 2 - 382 - 0.52

April 6 - 1 - 483 - 0.21

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 03:52 PM IST