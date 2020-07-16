Indore: Covid-19 strikes Usha Phatak, 23 test positive

Indore: There was a panic-like situation in Usha Phatak area where 23 patients tested corona positive on Thursday. This comes a day after 136 patients tested positive in the city, pointing to the fact that Covid-19 was spreading its tentacles once again. The officials too are worried over the development
The residents were in for a shock when they saw policemen and a team of doctors and health workers descending on the area to take away the positive patients to hospitals.
According to contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre all the patients were from two families. “We started contact tracing of these people and sent them to hospital. We have also started collecting samples of other people in the area as precautionary measures,” he added.
Usha Phatak was a hotspot in March and April when Covid-19 broke out in the city.
Not only Usha Phatak, but a large number of patients tested positive from other areas as well; 10 from Vinoba Nagar, 11 from an apartment in Kalani Nagar, 7 Labriya Bheru, 9 Mayur Nagar, 17 Harijan Mohalla, 6 Sadar Bazar and 4 from CSWT campus of BSF at Airport Road.
Patients found from new areas
Not only the old areas but the virus has been spreading in new areas also. One or two cases were found in many new areas like Indira Gandhi Nagar, Jay Nagar in Pithampur, Cavalary Line Army Headquarters, Mhow, Pipliyahana, Subhash Chowk in Sarafa, Prince Park in Limbodi, Kaji Palasia, Jeet Nagar and others.
Kill Corona campaign pays off, about 165 Covid cases found
The 15-day 'Kill Corona' campaign has paid off as the survey teams found 165 Covid-19 patients out of over 31 lakh people surveyed in the city.
Dr Dongre said that as many as 31.77 lakh people were surveyed in 6.74 lakh houses. “Out of total surveyed people, 1200 suspected patients of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARI) were found and 147 of them were tested Covid-19 positive. Similarly, 7,160 suspected patients of Influenza Like Illness (ILA) were found out of which 28 tested positive.”
Follow-up of these patients is being done, he added.
