Indore: Covid-19 strikes Usha Phatak, 23 test positive

Indore: There was a panic-like situation in Usha Phatak area where 23 patients tested corona positive on Thursday. This comes a day after 136 patients tested positive in the city, pointing to the fact that Covid-19 was spreading its tentacles once again. The officials too are worried over the development

The residents were in for a shock when they saw policemen and a team of doctors and health workers descending on the area to take away the positive patients to hospitals.

According to contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre all the patients were from two families. “We started contact tracing of these people and sent them to hospital. We have also started collecting samples of other people in the area as precautionary measures,” he added.

Usha Phatak was a hotspot in March and April when Covid-19 broke out in the city.

Not only Usha Phatak, but a large number of patients tested positive from other areas as well; 10 from Vinoba Nagar, 11 from an apartment in Kalani Nagar, 7 Labriya Bheru, 9 Mayur Nagar, 17 Harijan Mohalla, 6 Sadar Bazar and 4 from CSWT campus of BSF at Airport Road.