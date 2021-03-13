​ Indore: Covid-19 spreading tentacles again, 247 found positive from 112 areas, 12 jail inmates too tested positive​​​​

Indore

As the cases of ​Covid-19 have been increasing gradually, the areas from where cases tested positive ​ have also been increasing. As many as 247 patients were tested positive on Friday and these were found from 112 areas of the city.

However, the area list of patients suggested that a total of 256 patients were found positive but the addresses of over 20 patients couldn't be found.

Out of the 247 cases, Nanda Nagar and Central Jail emerged as the hot spot with highest 12 patients while Sai Kripa Colony reported 10 patients.

According to contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre, out of these 12 patients in Nanda Nagar, all are scattered except five of the same family.

"When going through the list of overall cases, Sudama Nagar has the highest number of cases while Sukhliya and Nanda Nagar follow it," Dr Dongre added.

10 of the areas have five or more than five patients including Suryadev Nagar, Nayapura, Rajendra Nagar, Padmawati Colony, and Silicon City.

Patients were found in various other rural areas including Hatod, Betma, Simrol, and Depalpur.

Various other areas have also been emerging as hotspots as patients are coming from these areas frequently. Shiv Darshan Nagar and Silicon City are few of them.

Other areas from where patients found on Friday

Padmavati Colony, Clerk Colony, Scheme No. 71, Pardeshipura, Vallabh Nagar, Katju Colony, New Palasia, Raja RamNagar, South Tukoganj, Tirupati Nagar, and others.

Jail inmates are asymptomatic

As many as 12 inmates were found positive in Central Jail on Friday. According to Superintendent Rakesh Bhakre said, “All these inmates were asymptomatic and had gone through testing before admission. We have kept all of them in isolation,” he said.