Indore: Covid-19 positivity rate shoots up on decrease in sampling

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even thought cases of Covid-19 have been decreased to their lowest level, decrease in sampling and testing of samples are causing fluctuations in the positivity rate every day. The positivity rate on Monday was 2.86 per cent, which was over 8 times more than the positivity rate reported on Sunday—that is 0.31 per cent.

The major reason behind such fluctuations is the decrease in sampling and testing. Surprisingly, the figure of 70 samples tested on April 11 was the lowest in the past two years as the testing had dropped below 100 after April 2020.

The health department has dissolved the random sampling teams and rapid response teams (RRTs) and the services of contractual employees have also been terminated. Due to this, sampling of Covid was limited only to private diagnostic centres and also to fever clinics as people can go to fever clinics for sampling if required.

“Yes, the sampling teams were dissolved and so were the RRTs due to the decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases. The government had extended their work for a month until March 31 from February 28, but orders were released by the department to end the services of contractual employees who had joined during Covid-19 under the NHM,” district nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Amit Malakar said. He added that, now, people aren’t coming forward for sampling and those going through testing are mainly the ones that require a report to show somewhere.

Meanwhile, chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said, “Now, the cases of Covid-19 have dropped to fewer than five daily. The administration has been trying to normalise things as they were in the pre-Covid times and sampling has been decreased because of that.”

The facility of sampling, however, is continuing at fever clinics which are available in almost all areas of the district.

Covid cases, sampling in the past one week

Date Cases Samples tested Positivity rate (in %)

April 11 2 70 2.86

April 10 1 327 0.31

April 9 4 279 1.43

April 8 4 232 1.72

April 7 2 382 0.52

April 6 1 483 0.21

ALSO READ Bhopal: More than 21500 acre land worth Rs 18146 cr cleared from land mafia and others in 2 yrs

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 12:04 AM IST