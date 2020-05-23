Indore: COVID-19 positive woman delivers twins at MTH

A 35-yr-old woman, who was a COVID-19 positive patient delivered twins at Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital (MTH), Indore on Saturday.

Probably it is the first of its case in the country, where a COVID-19 positive patient delivered twin babies.

Doctors claimed that both the mother and the babies are healthy.

According to superintendent Dr Sumit Shukla, the woman was admitted to the hospital after testing COVID-19 positive on May 10. However, she was discharged on the basis of new discharge policy on May 17 as she turned asymptomatic. She was under treatment of Dr Anupama Dawe and was re-admitted to the hospital on Saturday morning. She delivered healthy twin babies through normal delivery at 11:34 am.

Dr Sunil Arya claimed the case to be the first of its kind in the country and might be in the world as well.